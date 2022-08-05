Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is $27.29 per share.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,029 shares of company stock worth $82,263,545 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

