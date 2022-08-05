Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $737.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,829,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

