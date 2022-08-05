Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Given New $37.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,447. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

