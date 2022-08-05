JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 1.0 %

JBLU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. 11,071,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,343,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JBLU. Wolfe Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

About JetBlue Airways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.