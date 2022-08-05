Johnston Press (LON:JPR) Stock Price Up 9,900%

Johnston Press plc (LON:JPR – Get Rating) shares rose 9,900% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.75 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Approximately 65,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 485,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.75.

Johnston Press plc provides news and information services to local and regional communities and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Publishing and Contract Printing segments. Its portfolio includes 13 daily, 154 weekly paid-for, and 37 weekly free newspapers; various monthly lifestyle magazines; specialist local publications; 215 local, e-commerce, and mobile Websites; and 31 tablet and smartphone apps.

