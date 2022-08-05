JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €62.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($68.04) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.29) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($74.23) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.95) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, June 20th.

BNP stock opened at €48.33 ($49.82) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €47.21 and its 200-day moving average is €52.08. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($59.01) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($71.31).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

