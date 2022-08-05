JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Deliveroo (LON:ROO) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Beaufort Securities raised Deliveroo to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.61) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 135.80 ($1.66).

Deliveroo Stock Performance

ROO opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -5.19. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 77.58 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.80 ($4.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deliveroo Company Profile

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.99), for a total value of £32,654.34 ($40,012.67). Insiders sold a total of 121,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,529 in the last 90 days.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

