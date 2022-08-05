JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,891 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 4.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

