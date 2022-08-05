Jules Kaufman Sells 4,136 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IT stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $295.44. The stock had a trading volume of 281,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.83.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

