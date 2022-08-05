Julie Jarecke Gebauer Sells 1,400 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WTW traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,057. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.19. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,959,000. Markel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,285,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

