Jupiter (JUP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $909,903.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $909,903.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00624032 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036230 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,732,561 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

