Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 1,940 ($23.77) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,660 ($20.34).

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($61.27) to GBX 3,900 ($47.79) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,980 ($61.02) to GBX 4,240 ($51.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,446 ($17.72) to GBX 1,413 ($17.31) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded down GBX 42.80 ($0.52) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,548.80 ($18.98). The stock had a trading volume of 99,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,493.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,231.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,120 ($13.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,175 ($87.92). The stock has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.39.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.