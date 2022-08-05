Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JTKWY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($61.27) to GBX 3,900 ($47.79) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,413 ($17.31) to GBX 1,427 ($17.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

OTC JTKWY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 201,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.