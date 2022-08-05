Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 34,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 87,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Juva Life Stock Down 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes wellness and pharmaceutical products in the cannabis consumer segment, and non-cannabinoid based medical industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

