Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.73 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.75. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 111.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

