Kambria Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million (KAT)

Kambria (KAT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Kambria has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kambria has a market cap of $1.73 million and $6,261.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kambria coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,957.96 or 0.99953514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00046611 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 85.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00215919 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00223545 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00256990 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00057347 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005048 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria (KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kambria is kambria.io. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kambria

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

