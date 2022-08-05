KARMA Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

