Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Acquires A$49,986.97 in Stock

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Rating) insider Peter Turnbull purchased 26,731 shares of Karoon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.87 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,986.97 ($35,202.09).
Karoon Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Karoon Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.