Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 65,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,473. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

Insider Activity

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $2,118,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,001. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.