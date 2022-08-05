Kattana (KTN) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

Kattana (KTN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Kattana has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kattana coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00003060 BTC on exchanges. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $56,702.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,481,905 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade.

Buying and Selling Kattana

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

