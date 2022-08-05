Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 340,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,682 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in 3M by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 35,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $5,629,598. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.35. 36,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

