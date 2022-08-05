Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.43. 322,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,880,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

