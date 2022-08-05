Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $242.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.24.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

