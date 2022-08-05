Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 2,368 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 77,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 160,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Barclays cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

