Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after acquiring an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $927.79. The company had a trading volume of 401,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,978,844. The stock has a market cap of $969.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $737.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $844.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.50.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

