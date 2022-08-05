Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Major Shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal Purchases 120,000 Shares

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 646,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,325. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $8.74 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,550,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 165.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 245,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,147,000.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

