KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion. KBR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.65 EPS.

KBR Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $50.92. 1,058,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $22,631,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in KBR by 452.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 130,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 106,845 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 769.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,106 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in KBR by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,046 shares during the period.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

