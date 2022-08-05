Kemacoin Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $7,859.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003818 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00158603 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008567 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Kemacoin Coin Profile
KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io.
