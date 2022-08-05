Kemacoin Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $7,859.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00158603 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008567 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

