Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 623.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,213 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,655 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $4,394,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kennametal by 2,338.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 150,024 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

