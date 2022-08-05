KeyCorp Cuts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $105.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.09. 7,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,252. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -167.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 31.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 760,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

