KeyCorp Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $127.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDOG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.20.

Datadog Stock Down 0.3 %

DDOG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.19. 120,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,738,109. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,136,000.00 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,942 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Datadog by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Datadog by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

