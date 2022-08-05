KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647,918. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after buying an additional 8,693,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,634,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

