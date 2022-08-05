Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$35.50 at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$35.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KEY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.88.

Keyera stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.22. The company had a trading volume of 275,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,244. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$26.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.48.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9159705 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

