Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.92 price objective on shares of Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$44.03 million and a P/E ratio of -30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

