Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.14.
Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KMB opened at $132.76 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
