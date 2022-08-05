Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.96

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and traded as low as $6.95. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 10,576 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KCDMY. Barclays lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 5.23%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 115.63%.

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

