KIMCHI.finance Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $85,455.06 and approximately $66.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003656 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00130713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00065103 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) is a coin. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

