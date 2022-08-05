Kineko Hits Market Capitalization of $19,005.46 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 63.1% lower against the dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $19,005.46 and $80.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00632807 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015706 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00036099 BTC.
About Kineko
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Kineko Coin Trading
