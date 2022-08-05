Kineko Hits Market Capitalization of $19,005.46 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 63.1% lower against the dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $19,005.46 and $80.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00632807 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00036099 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

