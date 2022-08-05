Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Raised to $285.00 at Truist Financial

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $245.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $157.81 and a 12-month high of $248.81.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

