Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €40.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($68.04) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.67) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($90.72) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($68.04) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

Kion Group stock opened at €45.73 ($47.14) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €42.57 and its 200 day moving average is €57.80. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($59.66) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($84.35).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.