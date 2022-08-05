KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig Sells 351 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Lorig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Brian Lorig sold 29 shares of KLA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $10,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $397.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

