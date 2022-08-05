Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $863.26 million and $69.47 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00638681 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00035807 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,964,456,065 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.