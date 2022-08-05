Klaytn Market Capitalization Achieves $871.25 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. Klaytn has a market cap of $871.25 million and $46.29 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00633668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,982,660,960 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.