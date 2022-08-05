Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 109,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 195,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Klondike Silver Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$13.06 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in South Eastern British Columbia.

