Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Position Increased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.22. 14,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.