KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Raised to $24.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KNBE. Stephens started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

KnowBe4 Trading Up 4.1 %

KNBE traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.55 and a beta of 0.74. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. KnowBe4’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $200,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

