Knowles (NYSE:KN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NYSE KN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $16.52. 35,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,910. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,308.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at $991,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,217,238.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,308.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,467 shares of company stock worth $2,741,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,115,000 after buying an additional 685,980 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 263.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 344,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 322,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 297,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Knowles by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

