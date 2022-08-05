Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.41 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Komodo has a market cap of $40.29 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00291451 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00125352 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00077020 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,052,100 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

