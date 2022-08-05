Konomi Network Market Cap Reaches $3.50 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $146,341.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,032.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003861 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032670 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Konomi Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.