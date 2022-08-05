Koovs (LON:KOOV) Shares Up 9,900%

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9,900% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). 94,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,298,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Koovs Stock Up 9,900.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.20. The firm has a market cap of £12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Koovs Company Profile

Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.

